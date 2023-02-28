ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pictures of bruised hands from ‘Citadel’ shoot

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who swayed the nation with “Oo Antava”, suffered an injury while shooting for the Indian adaptation of “Citadel”.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and shared a picture of her bruised hands after shooting for some action sequences. She captioned her post “perks of action”.

Earlier, the actress had also shared a video in which she can be seen practising action sequences with stunt performer and action director Yannick Ben. She could be seen preparing for the action shoot in Nainital.

Helmed by “The Family Man” creators Raj and DK, “Citadel” is the Indian counterpart of the larger international series of the same name which has been originally created by the director duo, Russo Brothers. The global version of the series stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the first glimpse of the web series Citadel. She captioned the photos, “First look at @citadelonprime.” Samantha, who is a part of the Indian version of the show, took to the comments section and wrote, “Yassss”.

Meanwhile, Samantha is waiting for the release of her highly anticipated mythological film “Shaakuntalam”. The film was scheduled to be released this month, on February 17 but got postponed.

