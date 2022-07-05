For over a year, there have been rumours and speculations about Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s big Bollywood debut. She has technically made her debut in the Hindi entertainment industry with the Amazon Prime web series, ‘The Family Man’ season 2 and if rumours are true, she has also signed up for the Indian version of ‘Citadel’ alongside Varun Dhawan (who might be making his OTT debut with this series).

However, Samantha is yet to work in a full-fledged Hindi feature film and so all eyes were on her to see which project she would choose.

As per latest reports, Samantha has made her choice and she is going with a Dinesh Vijan production for her debut Bollywood project.

The reports also state that for her maiden Bollywood movie, Samantha has chosen to work with Bollywood’s most interesting and intriguing content driven actor Ayushmann Khurrana. It is believed that this project is too is quite intriguing.

In the last 8 or 9 months, Samantha has been approached for several Bollywood movies, but none of it materialised until Vijan’s Maddock script. The movie is said to have oodles of drama and humour peppered with a good dose of suspense.

The pre-production paperwork has reportedly been completed and now the makers and actors are working out shooting timelines. The director for this project is yet to be finalised but the production house is keen to kick off the project by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be making yet another debut in Bollywood, as she graces the Koffee couch along with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming seventh season of ‘Koffee With Karan’.