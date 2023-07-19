INDIA

Samantha shares pics from spiritual retreat, says ‘meditative state is my powerful source of strength’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has bid adieu to the sets of her latest film ‘Citadel’, is now taking some well-deserved time off to recharge her spirits in Coimbatore. 

The actress is battling an autoimmune condition called myositis.

Taking to social media, she shared some pictures of herself, meditating in all white, among a crowd of Yogis, and wrote: “A while ago, sitting still-without thoughts flooding, without twitching, itching, twisting and turning-seemed almost impossible. But today, a meditative state is my most powerful source of strength. Of calm. Of connection. And of clarity… who would have thought that something so simple could be so powerful.”

The actress can be seen donning a white Indian wear. She shares pictures instilled with tranquility, serenity and a bunch of yogis can be seen meditating along with her.

As fans eagerly await the release of ‘Kushi’, the excitement surrounding Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda’s on-screen pairing is palpable.

The film’s captivating storyline and the chemistry between the two talented actors have already created a buzz in the entertainment industry.

2023071941927

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha Sports minister felicitates athletes for impressive performance at Special Olympics

    PM holds meeting with key cabinet ministers in Parliament

    Pitted against Himanta, AIUDF red flags UCC’s impact on India’s diversity

    ‘Neeraj is back with a bang’: Anurag Thakur hails Javelin thrower