ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Samantha thanks trainer Junaid Shaikh for not letting her give up

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has penned a post of gratitude to her trainer Junaid Shaikh for not letting her give up during testing times.

Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote: “Junaid Shaikh has never ever thought I did enough to deserve my favourite Jalebi. But today, he did, to celebrate Yashoda’s success and especially the action scenes.”

“The last few months you have been among the few people who have seen it all… my lowest of lows, through the weakness, through the tears, through the high dose steroid therapies, through it all.”

“You didn’t let me give up and I know you won’t let me ever give up. Thank you,” she wrote.

Samantha is currently undergoing treatment for an auto-immune condition called Myositis. Myositis is a condition wherein one’s own immune system attacks one’s own muscles.

20221112-180002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Guru Randhawa, Bohemia set the house on fire with new track...

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Sajid Khan shows the finger to ‘captain’ Gautam...

    Jr. Ntr reunites with ‘Janatha Garage’ director Koratala Siva for new...

    Alankrita Shrivastava to helm a film on Pakistani social media star...