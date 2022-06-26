For a girls’ night out in Dubai, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her closest friend Shilpa Reddy got together. Sahitya Reddy, the sister of Shilpa Reddy, joined them.

Pictures from their meeting in Dubai had everyone’s attention.

Shilpa Reddy uploaded a photo to Instagram with the caption: “Wonderful to have had an unexpected chance to finally make My sister meet Sam and Sam meet my sister My two favourite women & Well , Dheva always Finds it fun to catch up with Sam Aunty too #dubaidaires Samantha Ruth Prabhu @sahityareddy.”

She also shared another pic with Samantha and wrote: “Guess whom did we have a chance to catch up with in Dubai”.

On the job front, Samantha has a number of high-profile films scheduled for release in the near future, including the Hindi drama Citadel, Yashoda, and Gunasekhar’s magnum opus: Shakuntalam.

In the Hollywood film Arrangement of Love, Samantha will be seen portraying a significant role.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the female lead alongside Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda’s next rom-com Kushi.

