Samantha’s ‘Yashoda’ trailer to be unveiled by Varun Dhawan, Suriya, Vijay Deverakonda

The trailer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first Hindi theatrical release ‘Yashoda’ will be launched by Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu, Suriya in Tamil, Rakshit Shetty in Kannada, Dulquer Salman in Malayalam and Varun Dhawan in Hindi.

After the teaser release and a sneak peek announcing the launch date of the trailer, the anticipation for Thursday’s trailer reveal that is at an all time high. Earlier the makers of the film dropped the teaser introducing the audience to the world of ‘Yashoda’ leaving everyone intrigued with the dark and thrilling backdrop of a pregnant woman fighting against all odds.

Samantha, who plays the titular role in ‘Yashoda’, gained prominence with her work in the second season of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer streaming show ‘The Family Man’, she then turned into a national sensation with the blockbuster success of her song ‘Oo Antava’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Releasing in 5 languages – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi – ‘Yashoda’ also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan playing crucial roles with a strong technical crew onboard.

Directed by Hari and Harish, ‘Yashoda’ is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies and is set to release on November 11, 2022.

