ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Samara Tijori of ‘Masoom’ on cloud nine after working with Boman Irani

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Samara Tijori, who plays the character of Sana in the upcoming series ‘Masoom’ is elated to have worked with Boman Irani. For her, it was an enriching experience which has helped her immensely.

Elaborating on the same, the actress shared, “My experience working with Boman sir was honestly the best. I was super excited when I got to know that he is playing my father and I was just really really excited because I knew that he is the school in himself. I mean you just work with him and you will pick up things as an actor, you will learn things just by watching and probably being around him because he is knowledgeable.”

She further said, “He is somebody who encourages you, he pushes you and I think that something is very important when you have a newcomer like me who is there and who is looking up to you for guidance and I didn’t feel pressured at all to sort of work with him or anything. Honestly it was just a lot of excitement.”

‘Masoom’, which is set in Falauli, Punjab, unfolds the unspoken truths that cloud the lives of the Kapoor family, where complex relationship dynamics change with time and ambition.

Recollecting what it was like for her initially on the project, the actress said, “I was nervous to play a character because I didn’t know if I could do justice to it. I was trying to be sure but while working and while shooting, I think Boman sir just helped me add so many things to my character and after a certain point everything was just so real while we shot. Because he was so real and honest, I think it’s the best experience of my life and the bond I built with him I don’t think I can ever let go of.”

‘Masoom’ is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from June 17.

20220611-174603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samuthirakani confirms directing Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming multi-starrer

    Ashi Singh, Shagun Pandey thank fans as daily soap ‘Meet’ completes...

    Saurabh Prajapati uses contemporary dance techniques in ‘Shonk Se’

    How Steven Spielberg’s directorial skills helped son Sawyer get up for...