INDIALIFESTYLE

Sambalpur violence: Internet to remain shut for another day; 6 more held

NewsWire
0
0

The Odisha government has extended the suspension of internet services in violence-hit Sambalpur district for another 24 hours till 10 a.m. on April 18, officials said on Monday.

Following communal tension erupted during a Hanuman Jayanti rally on April 12 evening, the state government has shut down the internet services in the entire Sambalpur district since 10 a.m. of April 13.

As violence incidents again took place in the western Odisha town, six police station areas of Sambalpur were put under curfew since April 14 mid-night.

The police arrested another six persons in connection with the violence incidents. While three persons have been arrested for their involvement in the stone pelting incident of April 12 while another three were arrested in connection with the April 14 violence, the police said on Monday.

So far, 85 persons have been arrested in connection with the various violence cases that took place in Sambalpur.

Meanwhile, the district administration has further relaxed the curfew timing. In a latest order, Sambalpur Sadar sub-collector Pravash Chandra Dandasena said the curfew has been relaxed from 7.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The state government has deployed additional chief secretary Satyabrata Sahu to Sambalpur to camp there and monitor the situation. DGP Sunil Bansal is also camping in the violence-hit town since Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Bansal had said that the situation is continuously improving in the town. If the situation continues to improve, curfew will be withdrawn in the next one or two days, he stated.

Notably, ahead of the Hanuman Jayanti (April 14), a motorcycle procession was organised by Hanuman Jayanti Samanyoya Samiti members, Bajarang Dal workers etc on April 12 evening. During the rally, there were clashes between two communities in Sambalpur town leaving several people and police injured.

Violence incidents again occurred in the town on April 14 when Hanuman Jayanti procession was going on in the western Odisha town. Few shops were torched and ransacked on April 14 night.

20230417-131208

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    May’d To Love – 3 books on the power of love...

    Over 8k village panchayat executive heads on indefinite strike

    Fan asks SRK box-office collections of ‘Pathaan’, actor replies with witty...

    BJP will win in 3 NE states: Assam CM Sarma