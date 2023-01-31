INDIALIFESTYLE

Same sex relationship led to acid attack on mother-son in UP

NewsWire
0
0

A same sex relationship that went wrong was the reason behind the acid attack on mother and son in Lucknow on January 29.

The police have arrested a gay interior decorator Vikram, 32, from Haryana who allegedly orchestrated the attack to get rid of the victim, Vikas, 26, with whom he was in a relationship.

Police said that the accused, Vikram gave Rs 50,000 to his cousin Mohit Kumar and Deepak Kumar to carry out the attack after Vikas threatened him that he would reveal his sexual orientation to his family.

Police have also arrested Mohit while Deepak is still on the run.

Vikas and his mother had suffered 30 per cent burns and are under treatment at the Civil Hospital.

Vikram of Jhajjar district of Haryana and Mohit of Delhi were arrested from Bawana police station area in Delhi on Monday.

Police claimed that Vikram and Vikas were in a relationship for the last eight years.

“Vikram and Vikas met on social media and when they found that both of them were fond of movies like ‘Those People’, ‘Holding the Man’, and ‘Wild Horses’, and revealed their sexual orientation to each other,” said a senior police officer.

Vikram, who was a rich man, started visiting Lucknow to spend time with Vikas.

Vikram, who is B.Tech and works as interior decorator, helped Vikas financially. Vikram is married and had children through IVF procedure, police claimed.

“For the last few months, Vikas had been pressuring Vikram to leave his family and start living with him.

Vikram tried to convince Vikas but failed. Vikas allegedly threatened to expose Vikram after which he chalked out a plan to get rid of him and gave money to Mohit and Deepak for the attack,” the officer said.

Additional DCP, east zone, Syed Ali Abbas said that the trio moved to Lucknow and later arranged for a motorcycle. Vikram stayed back while Mohit and Deepak headed for Vikas’s house which Vikram had shown them in advance.

“The plan was to attack the victim only and to give him a strong message but the attackers committed a mistake by throwing acid on his mother too. The acid which they used was taken from the battery of Vikram’s car. After committing the crime, the miscreants fled to Delhi,” the officer said.

20230131-083402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Our aged railway bridges: 38,850 of them are more than 100...

    400 kg of donkey meat seized in Andhra Pradesh

    Suicide bomb blast rocks Kabul during T20 match at sports stadium(Ld)

    Pakistan Foreign Office looking into Indian woman’s allegations of mistreatment at...