Sameer on how he penned a song for Kargil War heroes

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Lyricist Sameer Anjaan has penned a special song for the Kargil War heroes on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, 2019.

The nation will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26. To commemorate it, a ceremony was organised, in which the Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat released a “Kargil Tribute Song” to honour, salute and pay homage to the Kargil heroes and war veterans.

The 20th anniversary celebrations are aimed at ‘Remembering their sacrifice’, ‘Rejoicing the victory’ and ‘Renewing the pledge’.

The song has been written by Sameer and sung by Shatadru Kabir with music by Raju Singh.

“When the team of the Indian Army contacted me to write a song for Kargil Vijay Diwas, I was very happy because for a very long time, I was thinking that if I will get a chance to write song for soldiers, army, I will definitely write it as I never got such an opportunity in films,” Sameer said in a statement.

When he got a call from Delhi in this regard, he went there.

“They said they wanted a Kargil anthem. They told me the entire story of Kargil, how the war happened, what problems they faced. Then they called me at Leh, Ladakh and showed me where the Kargil War was fought, the mountains where the war took place,” said the lyricist of films like “Krrish 3”, “Dhoom 3” and “Dabangg 2”.

Initially, he thought it would be difficult for him.

“It was a new topic for me. I wanted to write something which comes from my heart directly. After thinking a lot and after feeling it, I wrote this song,” said Sameer.

“I am very happy to get the opportunity to write this song.”

The song’s video features actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Suniel Shetty.

