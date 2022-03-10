Sameer Sharma’s short film ‘Master ji’ wins at Spikes Asia Awards 2022

Writer and director Sameer Sharma, who made his directorial debut with ‘Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana’, has recently won Silver at the Spikes Asia Awards 2022 for his short film ‘Master ji’ starring actor Raghuvir Yadav.

The film portrays the journey of a teacher from the inception of the lockdown till date. ‘Master ji’ was shot in 2021 and was released around Teacher’s Day.

When asked how it feels to win Silver at the Spikes Asia Awards 2022, he replies: “I feel ecstatic to win this prestigious award! This represents a real India. It is also a tribute to all our teachers who actually form a nation and set a tone for the future. The people and their music.The way we live as close knit families. A universal story! Inspiring and heartfelt.”

Sameer has worked as a writer in projects like ‘Swades’, ‘Bhoot’, ‘Raincoat’, ‘Khoya Khoya Chaand’.

His movie is on how a teacher (Raghuvir Yadav) goes through a tough time taking online classes and how his past student prevents him from retiring from teaching.

On asking about his experience of working on this film, he answers: “Since this was a film on teachers it would be nice to mention a few. All that we execute is what we have learnt from my gurus, Raj Kapoor, Satyajit Ray, Billy Wilder, Hrishida, Yash uncle, Spielberg are just a few of the teachers I have had. I learn from them all the time.”

“Your team also makes all the difference. I had a great team. A director is nothing without those who work with him on realizing a vision. Every film teaches you. From some you learn just a little bit more. This was a 9 minute film but it just said so much,” he concludes.

