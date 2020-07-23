Canindia News

Sameera Reddy shares powerful message on body shaming

Sameera Reddy recently took to her social media to share a compelling message against body shaming. The actor shared a video wherein she also narrated her own personal experience over her physical attributes which had made her an unhappy person.

I had a message form a mom who says she feels ‘fat’ ‘ugly’ and ‘not beautiful’ with her post baby fat . She said she looked at me and felt dejected . OMG!!! So here are my morning swelly eyes . No tricks no make up just me owning it! And I’m hoping that this enforces a positive spin on our own expectations of ourselves . I feel coming back to the public view in a way that I feel no pressure for my own mental health has helped me stay focused on being a good mother and a person who is self accepting that makes it a healthier space for all around me . Don’t dwell on what you are not and what you don’t have ! Let’s focus on the good 🙏🏼 we are all #imperfectlyperfect #loveyourself #justthewayyouare #keepingitreal

Sameera went on to state that she had decided to share the video after a recent message from a new mom who complained to the actor about feeling ‘fat’ and ‘ugly’ after embracing motherhood.

In her beautiful message, the actor asked everyone to be ‘imperfectly perfect’ and to focus on the good things in their life.
Sameera starts the video by saying how she was always compared to her sister when it came to her looks. The actor added that this increased when she entered the film industry wherein she was compared to other actors when it came to the physical attributes.

She went on to say that she began to lighten her skin and also started using colored lenses for achieving the light-eyed look. The Musafir actor further said that she used to use pads on every part of her body to fit into the expected beauty norms in the industry.

