Sameera Reddy shares powerful message on body shaming

In her beautiful message, the actor asked everyone to be ‘imperfectly perfect’ and to focus on the good things in their life.

Sameera starts the video by saying how she was always compared to her sister when it came to her looks. The actor added that this increased when she entered the film industry wherein she was compared to other actors when it came to the physical attributes.

She went on to say that she began to lighten her skin and also started using colored lenses for achieving the light-eyed look. The Musafir actor further said that she used to use pads on every part of her body to fit into the expected beauty norms in the industry.