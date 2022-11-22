Veteran Actress Samikssha Batnagar, who has worked in the movie ‘Poster Boys’ and has been a part of the television show ‘Uttaran’, has done absolute justice to her role of Irawati in the streaming series ‘Dharavi Bank’.

She plays the wife of Vivek Anand Oberoi’s character of JCP Jayant Gavaskar and her performance connects with the audience at large because of its emotional appeal.

And that’s what formed a major part of her approach towards the character as she feels that the most powerful way to reach an audience is through the character’s emotions. The story has well-written scenes that engage the audience on an emotional plane and allow them to viscerally take part in the story.

An unending stretch of dirty narrow lanes, open sewers, and cramped huts – a place that more than a million people call home, Dharavi is deep enough to shelter a sea of secrets and ‘Dharavi Bank’ brings out its essence with its engrossing narrative.

‘Dharavi Bank’, which is an MX Original Series, presents a power-packed story of a vast crime nexus operating within the walls of Dharavi, helmed by the ruthless Thalaivan. Suniel Shetty makes his OTT debut as the formidable Thalaivan.

Talking about the series, Samikssha said: “I was ecstatic with the director’s vision. Samit Sir has well crafted this series into highlighting the clash of two worthy adversaries in a thrilling chase, the episodes of this gripping thriller are streaming on MX Player and getting enormous attention. Audience will fall in love with impeccable camera work and screenplay.”

The 10-episode series witnesses a restless cop’s thrilling chase to find an unattainable kingpin who helms an unimaginable financial empire worth Rs 30,000 crores – hidden in the mazed lanes of Dharavi.

