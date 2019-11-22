Samir Soni joins Emraan Hashmi in ‘Chehre’
New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Actor Samir Soni is currently shooting along with actor Emraan Hashmi for the upcoming film “Chehre”.
Samir on Tuesday took to Instagram and posted a picture in which he can be seen sharing smiles with Emraan.
“Pleasure working with the fine, talented and intelligent Emraan,” he captioned the image.
The actors are in Delhi-NCR for the movie’s shoot.
Directed by Rumi Jafferey, the thriller also features Amitabh Bachchan, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D’Souza and Annu Kapoor in important roles.
–IANS
