Sameer Wankhede, the former Mumbai Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Saturday reached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Mumbai to join the probe in connection with the alleged extortion demand of Rs 25 crore in the Aryan Khan drug case.

This will be Wankhede first round of questioning in the case and CBI sources have said that he will be asked around 40-50 questions.

The development comes a day after the Bombay High Court on Friday directed the CBI not to take any coercive action Wankhede till May 22, when the matter would come up for hearing.

Earlier, the CBI had raided premises belonging to Wankhede and his family members.

Wankhede has denied doing anything in the matter and asserted that he was being framed.

He has accused DDG, NCB Gyaneshwar Singh for trying to frame him in the matter.

The CBI has seized Wankhede’s mobile phone and sent it to FSL.

