Following reports of large-scale violence in Jethuli village in Patna district on Sunday, leader of opposition in the Vidhan Parishad, Samrat Chaudhary, on Monday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Two persons died while five others were injured after violence erupted Jethuli village on Sunday after a violent clash broke out between two groups over a parking dispute.

Chaudhary claimed that Bihar has gone back to 1990 when Lalu Prasad was ruling the state.

“Jungle Raj started in Bihar after the entry of Lalu Prasad. Recently, the Mubarakpur incident happened in Saran district where two persons were beaten to death and another was seriously injured. Now massive violence erupted in Patna district on Sunday and Monday. Over 50 rounds of firing took place in front of police personnel,” Chaudhary said.

“The way Lalu Prasad used to spread casteist hooliganism in the ’90s, the same phase has returned now. I demand the resignation from Nitish Kumar. He should step down from his post on moral grounds,” Chaudhary said.

Besides Chaudhary, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also slammed Nitish Kumar for his failure to control the law and order situation in Bihar.

