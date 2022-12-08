Qualcomm has announced that Samsung Electronics will be the official smartphone partner of its Snapdragon Pro Series in 2023, one of the largest multi-title mobile esports leagues.

Snapdragon Pro Series’ participants at the Mobile Challenge and Mobile Masters levels will use Samsung Galaxy devices powered by Snapdragon, Qualcomm said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

“We’re committed to bringing high-performance Samsung Galaxy devices powered by Snapdragon to the hands of billions of gamers around the world to promote both camaraderie and competition,” said Stephanie Choi, executive vice president and head of global marketing, Samsung.

“As the Official Smartphone Partner of the Snapdragon Pro Series, this announcement deepens our existing collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and is an important next step in our pursuit to advancing mobile technology in the esports world,” she added.

Snapdragon Pro Series will feature Samsung across various regions — North America; India; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

“The collaboration between ESL FACEIT Group, Samsung and Qualcomm Technologies demonstrates our collective dedication to revolutionizing mobile esports through unparalleled accessibility and inclusivity to enable the era of everyone,” said Don McGuire, senior vice president of Qualcomm Technologies and chief marketing officer of Qualcomm.

“We look forward to showcasing the premium, mobile-first gaming features and superior performance of Samsung Galaxy devices powered by Snapdragon, as the world’s top mobile gamers compete on esports’ biggest international stages.”

ESL FACEIT Group (EFG), the top provider of competitive games and esports entertainment, has already helped the Snapdragon Pro Series to become one of the biggest global multi-title mobile esports leagues, highlighting its priority to democratise competition access for the newest and next-generation of dedicated mobile players.

