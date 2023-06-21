INDIASCI-TECH

Samsung bringing interactive yoga experience on TVs

Tech giant Samsung has announced that it is bringing interactive yoga experience on its televisions in a global first.

“Through its exclusive partnership with YogiFi, an award-winning flagship product of health-tech startup, Wellnesys Technologies, Samsung aims to enable consumers to practice yoga ‘the tech way’ by pairing the world’s first AI-enabled yoga mat with Samsung smart TVs,” the company said in a statement.

The YogiFi app will be accessible on all 2023 Samsung smart TVs such as Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs, OLED TV and Crystal 4K UHD TV range, among others.

Also, it will soon be available on previous years’ TV models.

SRI-Delhi (Samsung R&D Institute India-Delhi) collaborated closely with YogiFi to bring the app on Samsung smart TVs as part of the tech giant’s Make for India initiative.

“By partnering with Samsung, a pioneer in the television segment, we aspire to elevate at-home yoga experience for every individual and maximise the impact of our mission to create a healthy community with stronger immunity,” said Muralidhar Somisetty, Founder & CEO, Wellnesys India.

The app’s yoga content landscape consists of three levels of 21-day programmes– beginner, intermediate and advanced– that have been carefully created with relevant yoga asanas.

“Equipped with sensors, the AI-enabled mat from YogiFi detects any incorrect posture and provides instant feedback, allowing users to correct and improve their alignment,” the company said.

