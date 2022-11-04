SCI-TECHWORLD

South Korean giant Samsung is building an ‘8K’ ultrawide monitor which will feature DisplayPort 2.1, to replace its Odyssey Neo G9.

Computer chip company AMD had revealed at its event that a record-breaking 8K resolution version of a large curved screen is about to be unveiled by the tech giant, reports The Verge.

The upcoming monitor will feature DisplayPort 2.1 and more details will be out in January next year.

“While the 32 by 9 aspect ratio of these monitors suggests the screen won’t be a true 8K resolution,” the report said.

Earlier, the company had launched the world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen in the Indian market.

The Odyssey Ark monitor was available for sale at a starting price of Rs 2,19,999. It came with a 55-inch screen that surrounded the user’s field of vision with its 1000R curvature.

It also had a cockpit mode that allowed the screen to be rotated vertically 270 degrees. For the best screen positioning, this mode enabled the screen to pivot, tilt, and rotate using a HAS (Height Adjustable Stand).

