Samsung Calendar app update to bring improved drawing support

Tech giant Samsung has announced that it will roll out a new update to its Calendar application with new features, including improved drawing support.

The update will come with improved shared calendar management and improved dark/light mode settings, reports SamMobile.

With the new version of the application, any form the users draw with the S Pen on the calendar, will be changed into a proper shape when they long press it.

Moreover, users will also be able to set the dark and light modes from the smartphone’s user interface settings, or they can let the application switch between dark and light modes according to the phone’s theme.

On a Galaxy Watch that will be connected to the application, entries from the work profile calendar could also be seen. However, it is still unclear if it will be limited to Wear OS smartwatches.

Additionally, the new update will enable the sharing of calendars with others and will also allow users to set restrictions on who can and cannot change calendar entries.

The new update will roll out soon in South Korea and will eventually expand to more markets globally, the report said.

20230206-161205

