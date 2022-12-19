SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung delays Galaxy S23 series launch to Feb 2023

NewsWire
0
0

Samsung has reportedly delayed the launch of its upcoming flagship smartphone series, Galaxy S23, to mid-to-late February next year.

The reason for the delay is that the tech giant has not been able to decide on the final pricing structure for the smartphones, reports Gizmochina.

The price structure is crucial for smartphones to be successful in the market, especially the premium ones like the Galaxy S23 series.

It seems like the company needs more time to analyse the market correctly in terms of competition, economy, supply and demand, and some other factors to come up with perfect pricing.

The tech giant still has not confirmed the launch date of the Galaxy S23 series smartphones, which will comprise three models –Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra.

Last month, Samsung’s executive had revealed that the Galaxy S23 series will be launched at the Unpacked event which is scheduled for the first week of February.

Although the executive did not specify the city or the precise launch date, the event is expected to take place in San Francisco.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, this will be the first in-person Unpacked event.

20221219-134403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Largest investor SoftBank cuts internal valuation of Oyo to $2.7 bn:...

    More than 1 bn young people potentially at risk of hearing...

    Musk will now vote for Republicans as conservatives return on Twitter

    Elon Musk cuts Twitter’s employee perks