Tech giant Samsung has started developing OLED panels for Apple’s upcoming MacBook Air ultrabooks, the media reported.

LG is producing 11-inch and 13-inch OLED screens for Apple’s upcoming iPads, but it does not have the capacity to create large displays for other devices, reports SamMobile.

So, Samsung Display has jumped on the chance and has started developing 13.3-inch OLED panels for the MacBook Air.

Earlier, analyst Ming Chi-Kuo had claimed that the MacBook with an OLED display will be released by the end of next year. This means that Samsung Display has a lot of time to create the technology to meet the iPhone maker’s standards and specifications.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Apple was working on a MacBook Air model which will feature a 13.4-inch OLED display.

Meanwhile, in January this year, another report mentioned that Samsung was working on a new technology, Lifelike Pixels, for its OLED screens.

20230401-134202

