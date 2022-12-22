SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung developing special OLED panels for new iPads

NewsWire
0
0

Samsung is reportedly prioritising the development of special OLED panels that will be used in certain iPad models in 2024.

Earlier, the tech giant wanted to make full-cut OLED panels but after looking at the potential demand for OLED panels for iPads, Samsung has started the development of two-stack tandem OLED panels, reports SamMobile.

These panels might also be used in some Apple Macs.

Two-stack tandem OLED panels include two layers of pixels instead of one and this hybrid technology will offer higher brightness and longer life than existing OLED panels which are used in smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, TVs and laptops.

OLED panels have a shorter lifespan and burn-in issues, and Apple wants to solve those issues with new panels.

The two-stack OLED panels that Apple will use are less advanced than full-cut OLED panels.

From a business perspective, the company should develop panels with greater demand in the future. So, Samsung Display has put off developing full-cut OLED screens.

Samsung has been supplying OLED panels to Apple since the first Apple Watch. After that, it broadened the supply of OLED panels for iPhones, the report said.

20221222-135805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Will reverse Donald Trump’s lifetime Twitter ban: Elon Musk

    Samsung to drop Galaxy S22 FE to increase S22 Ultra’s production

    3 lakh mothers in Kerala to get trained in cyber safety

    Earth going through 7th mass extinction, not 6th: Study