SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung develops ‘MicroLED on Silicon’ for AR headset

NewsWire
0
0

Samsung is reportedly developing “MicroLED on Silicon” (LEDoS) for augmented reality (AR) headsets.

The OLED (organic light-emitting diode) displays have been used in VR headsets for years, but now the company is developing next generation technology for AR displays that will be based on MicroLED. Currently, glass is used as the base for displays rather than silicon, reports GSMArena.

The South Korean tech giant’s long-term objective is to create LEDoS screens with 6,600 pixel-per-inch (ppi) resolution, the report said.

According to Kim Min-woo, the leader of the Samsung Display group, 5,000 ppi is the minimum need for AR displays, and the space between pixels must be five micrometres or less. The subpixels for red, green, and blue should not be larger than three micrometres.

Samsung Display is creating OLED on Silicon (OLEDoS) panels in addition to LEDoS. However, MicroLED is brighter and hence more suited for AR applications, the report said

The difference between augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) is that AR integrates virtual items into the actual environment and needs to match the brightness of the light around the user.

On the other hand, VR only uses virtual reality because the VR screen isolates the user from the outside world, and lesser brightness can be effective.

20221017-155403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ByteDance shuts game development studio, lays off over 100

    We can’t let Putin take over Ukraine: Elon Musk

    Indian, US surgeons win global robotic surgery innovation award

    Teen monitoring Musk’s jet ‘tracking Gates, Bezos’: Report