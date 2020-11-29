Canindia News

Samsung Display to start trials for QD-OLED displays in Dec

Samsung Display, a major display panel maker in South Korea, will run trials for the production line of the QD-OLED displays next month, according to a new report.

The line, dubbed Q1, was designed to produce QD-OLED(organic light emitting diode) panels. QD-OLED will be the first iteration of Samsung Display’s so-called QD displays, reports TheElec.

The company put in the necessary equipment to produce QD-OLED panels back in July. At the time, Samsung Display said it will wrap up building the line by the end of the year and begin mass production in 2021.

The Q1 line is an 8.5th generation line (2,200×2,500mm)

According to the report, Samsung Display dominates the small OLED sector for smartphones but it is in need of a new revenue stream in large panels.

Its liquid crystal display (LCD) business has fallen behind Chinese rivals such as BOE who have aggressively expanded their share with price-competitiveness.

LG Display has been the sole producer of large OLED panels so far. Samsung Display’s success in QD-OLED will determine how much the large OLED panel sector grows going forward.

From December, it will take Samsung Display around three months to properly set-up the necessary steps for production and around six months to stabilize the yield rate.

Whether Samsung Display decides to put in additional investments into QD-OLED will be determined in May. Samsung Electronics has so far not been receptive towards Samsung Display’s pitch for QD-OLED, the report said.

