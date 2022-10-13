HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLESCI-TECH

Samsung eyes screening of 150,000 Indians with unique AI camera

NewsWire
0
0

Samsung on Thursday said it has set a target of screening 150,000 individuals in India for eye diseases using its unique ‘EYELIKE Fundus’ camera by the end of 2023.

The camera has been developed by Samsung in partnership with the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), Yonsei University Health System (YUHS) and Lab SD, Inc.

To screen patients, Samsung has partnered with four eye hospitals  Sitapur Eye Hospital in Uttar Pradesh; Aravind Eye Hospital in Pondicherry; Guruhasti Chikitsalya in Jodhpur, Rajasthan; and Dr. Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital in New Delhi.

So far, Samsung has upcycled nearly 200 units of old Galaxy smartphones and distributed the cameras to partners in India.

“The device comes in handy as it is very easy to use and can be operated by a semi-trained technician as well because of the on-device AI that tell them if the image is normal or abnormal. And since it is portable, it can be carried to remote locations easily where availability of ophthalmic health care is limited,” said Dr Sahil Bhandari, Senior Ophthalmologist at Guruhasti Chikitsalya.

An older Galaxy smartphone becomes the brain of the ‘EYELIKE’ device, capturing images of a person’s retina through a lens attachment for enhanced diagnosis of eye diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration that could lead to blindness if not diagnosed on time.

“Programmes such as ‘Galaxy Upcycling’ have helped us in transforming lives through the power of innovation. With the ‘EYELIKE Fundus’ Camera, our partners have been able to provide quality eye screening to patients across India,” said Mohan Rao Goli, CTO, Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore.

The ‘Galaxy Upcycling’ programme repurposes older Galaxy devices, transforming them into a handheld device that is being used to provide eye care in underserved communities.

Engineers at Samsung R&D Institute in Bangalore developed the Fundus image capture mechanism, the artificial intelligence-based processing algorithm, the user interface (UI) and server-related operations in the EYELIKE application.

The EYELIKE device scans retinal images and uses an accurate AI-based algorithm on the phones to detect diseases in the retinal images and classify them as normal or abnormal.

20221013-105601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ferrero recalls Kinder chocolates in Canada, US, Europe, Asia over salmonella...

    UK records another 13,494 coronavirus cases, 678 deaths

    Adulterated food lands 45 in hospital in Aurangabad

    B’luru logs over 200 Covid cases after 88 days