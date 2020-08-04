Samsung features BTS in 2nd teaser before mega event

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Samsung Electronics has unveiled a second teaser for its new mobile devices launch event featuring South Korean pop group BTS, as the tech titan seeks to boost gadget sales amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The teaser features BTS, online video game Fortnite streamer Myth and American singer Khalid and comes just ahead of the ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event scheduled for Wednesday which is expected to reveal five new devices of the tech giant.

The latest teaser hints at the new devices, showing BTS members with blurred-out product cases.

Samsung has previously collaborated with the K-pop act, launching the BTS edition of its flagship Galaxy S20 smartphones and earbuds earlier this year, reports Yonhap news agency.

IN June, Samsung in collaboration with the global pop music band revealed the Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition, Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition.

The new design of the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition features a purple glass and metal exterior. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition and Buds+ charging case, also available in purple, carry the band”s logo and purple heart iconography.

Available in both 5G and LTE variants, the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition comes with pre-installed BTS-inspired themes and a fan community platform, Weverse.

Right in the box, the device comes with decorative stickers to allow fans to further personalize their devices, and photo cards featuring pictures of the band members for fans to keep.

The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition also comes with the photo cards of the band right in the box as a keepsake for fans.

