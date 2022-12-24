SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung fixes Microsoft Intune issue on Galaxy S22, S21

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Samsung has fixed Microsoft Intune, a cloud-based unified endpoint management service, issue on Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 smartphones running Android 13.

A few users had been facing issues with the Intune applications on their phones since they updated them to the latest firmware, reports SamMobile.

Moreover, users were unable to complete enrolment when creating a work profile for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) provisioning.

However, Samsung has now come up with a fix for the problem.

The tech giant said that it has fixed the issue from the server side and advised users to reboot their devices before setting up the work profile.

When users will start the enrolment process after restarting the phone, it will automatically download the Android Device Policy, after which users will be able to complete the enrolment.

If that does not work, the company suggested users to download Android Device Policy from the Play Store manually and begin the enrolment process again, the report said.

20221224-144202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple introduces new accessibility tools for the disabled on iPhone, Watch

    Austrian scientists’ new Covid vax may protect against Omicron

    India earned $35 mn, 10 mn euros for launching foreign satellites

    Parents fume as edtech platforms force them to buy online courses