Samsung Galaxy A14 with 50MP triple camera, 5000mAh battery in India

Samsung on Monday launched Galaxy A14 smartphone with 50MP triple camera and a 5000mAh battery in India.

The 6.6-inch Galaxy A14 starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB-64GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 4GB-128GB variant.

As an introductory offer, customers can get Rs 1,000 cashback in the device, available in black, light green and silver colours.

Galaxy A14 is powered by Exynos 850 chipset, ONE UI 5, upto 8GB RAM with RAM plus, privacy and security dashboard and the latest Android 13 OS to offer a seamless and secure user experience.

“Galaxy A14 stays future ready with 4 years of security updates and 2 OS upgrades,” said the company.

The large 6.6-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution provides an immersive visual experience, ensuring vibrant colours and stunning details.

Galaxy A14 stands out with a 50MP primary camera for high-resolution images along with an upgraded 13MP selfie camera.

It also includes an ultra-wide and macro camera, allowing users to explore creative possibilities and capture intricate details with precision and clarity.

Galaxy A14 offers a 5000mAh battery that claims to last over 2 days on a single charge.

“With Samsung’s eco-conscious technology and innovation, Galaxy A14 has been designed keeping in mind the environment and is crafted with eco-friendly materials, contributing to a more sustainable future,” the company said.

