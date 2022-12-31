SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung’s upcoming smartphone Galaxy A54 5G will reportedly feature a 6.4-inch OLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

According to Android Headlines, the leaked images showed that the new smartphone will come in at least four colours.

This includes black, purple, white and greenish-yellow colours, however, Samsung will likely use some different names for these colours.

Moreover, the smartphone will also include a 5,000mAh capacity battery inside, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It’ll also sport a triple camera setup, and that includes a 50-megapixel main camera, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Samsung is likely to launch Galaxy A54 5G, earlier than expected.

The Galaxy A54 5G might launch officially in January 2023, two months earlier than its predecessors, as it has received 3C certification in China, reports SamMobile.

Moreover, Samsung is reportedly working to bring its Camera Assistant application to more Galaxy smartphones and will also drop an announcement about its expansion schedule soon.

The Camera Assistant application is a module for the tech giant’s Good Lock app and was launched in October, according to SamMobile.

The application allows users to customise the settings of the camera at a deeper level than what they can do with the stock camera application.

