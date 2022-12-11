Samsung has rolled out an Android 13-based One UI 5 update to its Galaxy M13 devices in India.

According to SamMobile, the update comes with a new firmware version and the November 2022 security patch, which is available over the air — users can download the update by tapping the download and install option after navigating to the Software update menu in the phone’s Settings.

With the latest update, users can expect multiple new features, including improved performance and security, extensive and centralised lock screen customisation options along with a better collection of built-in wallpapers, and more.

Earlier this month, Samsung announced that the company is set to launch its latest M-series phone, Galaxy M04, in India which is likely to start from Rs 8,999.

Industry sources told IANS that Galaxy M04 will support the innovative RAM Plus feature with which users can expand the RAM storage of the phone.

With RAM Plus, users can get up to 8GB RAM on Samsung M04, which is unique in the sub-Rs 10,000 segments.

The device is also rumoured to be powered with a massive 5000 mAh battery that will provide enough juice to easily last a day.

