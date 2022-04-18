INDIASCI-TECH

Samsung Galaxy M53 arriving in India for nearly Rs 25K on April 22

NewsWire
0
0

Samsung on Monday said it will launch Galaxy M53 5G, its next M series smartphone, on April 22 that may cost around Rs 25,000.

Galaxy M53 5G comes with segment-best 108 MP camera, ‘Auto’ data switching and sAMOLED+ display.

The ‘Auto’ data switching feature helps consumers stay connected through their secondary SIM seamlessly for calls or data streaming when the Primary SIM loses network, according to the company.

The devices houses sAMOLED+ display while the Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and makes content look bright and vivid.

Galaxy M53 5G also comes with Object Eraser, Video Call Effects and Photo Remaster features.

Object Eraser makes any shot flawless by erasing unwanted object from your pictures.

“Video Call Effects let you set the background of your choice during video calls. Consumers can also bring life to their old or low quality photos with the Photo Remaster feature,” said the company.

Galaxy M53 5G is Samsung’s second M series smartphone this year.

Earlier this month, Samsung launched Galaxy M33 5G with a large 6000mAh battery and 120Hz FHD+ display in the country.

Galaxy M33 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 20,499 for 8GB+128GB variant.

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

20220418-113404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bednarski’s documentary pays homage to Jews victimised during WW II

    Gadkari sanctions 11 projects of Rs 6,393.32 crore in Haryana

    TN must act against Vadatheru hydrocarbon project: Panneerselvam

    Oxygen from Sterlite plant to help South TN overcome crisis