Samsung Galaxy S10 gets new update with improved camera, Bluetooth

Samsung has rolled out a new firmware update for Galaxy S10 series which will provide improvements to Bluetooth, stability, and camera.

According to SamMobile, new update is available for Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ across Europe. The update is also available for Galaxy S10 5G in Switzerland.

The official changelog mentions stability improvements in the Camera app, improved connectivity and stability over Bluetooth, and better overall stability.

Galaxy S10 users should be able to download the update upon receiving a notification. Users can also download the update by opening the Settings app, selecting “Software update,” and then “Download and install” on their devices, according to the report.

The update also has October security patch and is 1 GB in size.

Meanwhile, Samsung recently rolled out the updates for its other Galaxy devices.

Last month, Samsung released stable Android 13 update for unlocked Galaxy S22 devices in the US.

According to SamMobile, the latest Android update was limited to Asian and European countries.

In the US, the stable update was also rolled out a few days later to the carrier-locked Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

20221105-145003

