Samsung India on Monday said that it has received bumper pre-booking for the its newly-launched Galaxy S23 series in India, with 1,40,000 units worth Rs 1,400 crore being pre-booked in the first 24 hours which is a record for its flagship device portfolio in the country.

Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, told IANS that these devices are being manufactured at the company’s Noida factory.

“This time, we have seen 2X demand for the Galaxy S23 series from last year. The response to Galaxy S23 series, especially the Ultra model, is due to attractive pre-booking offers and our popular digital lending programme Samsung Finance+ which has brought thousands of aspirational Indians into our fold,” Pullan told IANS.

Samsung had opened pre-booking for its new Galaxy S23 Series across online and offline retail stores in the country on February 2.

“The record pre-bookings in the first 24 hours demonstrate the excitement among Indian consumers with Galaxy S23 series’ groundbreaking camera capabilities, future-ready mobile gaming experience and eco-friendly materials,” Pullan noted.

Customers pre-booking Galaxy S23 Ultra can get Galaxy Watch4 LTE Classic and Galaxy Buds2 at a special price of Rs 4,999, effectively saving more than Rs 43,000 on these two devices.

Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with an all-new 200MP sensor with adaptive pixels which can capture images with epic details. With the Super Quad Pixel AF, the rear camera can focus on subjects 50 per cent faster.

The front camera on Galaxy S23 series now comes with Dual Pixel autofocus technology along with Nightography, which allows shooting from the front camera even in low lighting conditions. The Dual Pixel, autofocus technology, also ensures 60% faster focus from the front camera.

The Galaxy S23 series starts from Rs 74,999 in India, and comes in three variants — S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra — in phantom black, cream, green, and lavender colours. Galaxy S23 Ultra (12/256GB) begins from Rs 124,999.

The company already fulfils a majority of the domestic demand in India through local manufacturing at the Noida factory.

Samsung inaugurated the world’s largest mobile factory in Noida in 2018, with the vision to make India a global manufacturing hub.

