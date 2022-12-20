SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung Galaxy S23 series may feature 12MP front camera

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone series, Galaxy S23, will reportedly feature a 12MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ will get a new, upgraded front camera as it will swap out the 10MP selfie camera for a 12MP one, reports GSMArena.

This might seem like an upgrade for the S23 and S23+ but it would be a downgrade for the Ultra model as the previous Galaxy S22 Ultra featured a 40MP front camera.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the company had delayed the launch of the Galaxy S23 series to mid-to-late February next year.

The reason for the delay is that the tech giant had not been able to decide on the final pricing structure for the smartphones.

Last month, it was reported that the S23 series is likely to feature Qualcomm’s third-generation ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

In August, Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Experience (MX) division had shared confirmed information with major camera partners that it would install a 200MP main camera on the Galaxy S23.

20221220-134801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Snapchat partners with Amazon for Virtual Try-On shopping experience

    vivo launches Y21e with Snapdragon 680 chip now in India

    Govt focussed on enhancing Internet penetration: IT Minister

    Lava launches budget phone with octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipset