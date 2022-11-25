SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung Galaxy S23 series may feature next-gen Qualcomm fingerprint scanner

NewsWire
0
0

Samsung’s flagship smartphone series — Galaxy S23 — is likely to feature Qualcomm’s third-generation ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

It is still unclear whether it will feature the same 3D Sonic Max sensor Qualcomm debuted earlier this year or a completely different fingerprint scanner, reports SamMobile.

The surface area of the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max (20 mm x 30 mm) scanner is about 10 times larger than that of the 3D Sonic Gen 2 (8 mm x 8 mm) scanner used in the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Previously, it was rumoured that the Galaxy S23 series will feature E6 LTPO 3.0 Super AMOLED display with 2,200 nits peak brightness, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and emergency messaging via satellite communication.

Earlier this month, a report mentioned that the tech giant was likely to launch its Galaxy S23 series in early February next year.

The upcoming series might launch in the first week of February, and the market availability would be announced later.

The tech giant is expected to host a launch event for the upcoming devices in San Francisco in the US.

20221125-102801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How diabetes, cancer & pesticide exposure raises Covid risk

    Ola begins layoffs, pauses appraisals in cost-cutting exercise

    Jio True 5G services now available in Pune

    Why Bhavish Aggarwal won’t invite Elon Musk to Ola FutureFactory?