Samsung on Thursday said that all Galaxy S23 series smartphones sold in India will be manufactured at the company’s Noida factory.

The company added that it already fulfils a majority of the domestic demand in India through local manufacturing at the Noida factory.

Now, the newly-launched Galaxy S23 series — Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 — will also be manufactured locally.

Samsung inaugurated the world’s largest mobile factory in Noida in 2018, with the vision to make India a global manufacturing hub.

The factory was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Samsung also set up the world’s largest mobile experience centre at the iconic Opera House in Bengaluru.

Galaxy S23 series smartphones come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy to deliver a premium experience, including groundbreaking AI and future-ready mobile gaming experience.

Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a new 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor that captures epic moments with incredible precision.

The premium device comes with Samsung Knox protection, which has received more government and industry certifications than any other mobile device, platform or solution on the market, said the company.

The series introduces fast autofocus and the company’s first Super HDR selfie camera, jumping from 30 to 60fps, for noticeably better front-facing images and videos.

The prices for the premium smartphones and laptops will be announced soon. The India availability will also be revealed at a later date.

