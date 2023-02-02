BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series starts from Rs 74,999 in India

NewsWire
0
0

Samsung on Thursday announced the launch of its Galaxy S23 series at a starting price of Rs 74,999 in India.

The Galaxy S23 series comes in three variants — S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra in phantom black, cream, green, and lavender colours, and is available for pre-booking across online and offline retail stores in the country, starting February 2.

The Galaxy S23 series comes with a custom-designed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and also comes with up to 2.7x larger vapour cooling chamber for reliable gaming performance.

Moreover, the Galaxy S23 Ultra features an all-new 200MP sensor with adaptive pixels, which can capture images with epic details, said the company.

The front camera on the Galaxy S23 series comes equipped with Dual Pixel autofocus technology along with Nightography, which allows shooting from the front camera even in low lighting conditions.

The Dual Pixel autofocus technology also ensures 60 per cent faster focus from the front camera.

Further, with the Super Quad Pixel AF, the rear camera can focus on subjects 50 per cent faster, the company mentioned.

The Galaxy S23 series videos have been enhanced with Super HDR, Enhanced Noise Control algorithm and 2X wider OIS for smoother and sharper images at night.

For mainstream mobile gaming, the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes support with real-time ray tracing.

With this, users will be able to see noticeably more lifelike renderings of scenes, with technology that simulates and tracks every ray of light, said Samsung.

20230202-123003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Environmentalists mulling lawsuit against US govt for oil spill in southern...

    Greaves Cotton posts Rs 621 cr revenue in Q4

    No change in petrol and diesel prices on Saturday

    RS had 99% productivity in first half of Budget Session