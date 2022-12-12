BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Tech giant Samsung’s upcoming next-generation flagship smartphone series, Galaxy S23, will reportedly feature 8K 30fps video recording.

A reliable source regarding Samsung-related stuff gave the information, reports GSMArena.

Previously, it was rumoured that the Galaxy S23 series is likely to feature Chip-maker Qualcomm’s third-generation ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

It is still unclear whether it will feature the same 3D Sonic Max sensor Qualcomm debuted earlier this year or a completely different fingerprint scanner.

Last month, Qualcomm had confirmed that the upcoming S23 series will be powered by a Snapdragon processor globally.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s executive revealed that the S23 series will be launched at the Unpacked event which is scheduled for the first week of February next year.

Although the executive did not specify the city or the precise launch date, the event is expected to take place in San Francisco.

Since the pandemic, this will be the first Unpacked event held in-person.

