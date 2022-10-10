INDIASCI-TECH

Samsung Galaxy S23 to offer bigger battery than S22

South Korean tech giant Samsung may launch its next-generation flagship smartphone — Galaxy S23 — with big battery support and a 6.1 inch screen.

The vanilla-coloured Galaxy S23 might offer a 3,900mAh battery (Galaxy S22 had 3,700mAh battery), which is an upgrade over its predecessor Galaxy S22, reports GSMArena.

The screen might feature 6.1-inch with Full HD+ resolution, the report said.

The device will reportedly feature 25W charging and is expected to come in a new design and chipsets.

Earlier, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said the Galaxy S23 series will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 exclusively.

“We were 75 per cent on Galaxy S22 before the agreement. You should be thinking about we are going to be much better than that on Galaxy S23 and beyond,” said Amon.

A report recently said Samsung Galaxy S23 series will not come with an under-display camera (UDC) technology, which also means that users may have to wait until the Galaxy S24 for the UDC technology.

The Galaxy S23 series is expected to come with an upgraded 12MP selfie camera.

Both the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ are likely to use the same 10 MP resolution for the telephoto camera as the S22 and S22+.

