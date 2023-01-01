SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may feature better low-light photography

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone, Galaxy S23, is likely to feature better low-light photography.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) revealed that still photos captured in the Night Mode with the Galaxy S23 Ultra will look bright as if the smartphone has “night vision”, reports SamMobile.

According to previous leaks, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 200MP primary camera at the back which will be an upgraded version of the ISOCELL HP1.

Moreover, it will reportedly get a 10MP telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom, another 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom (for portrait images), and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

It is also expected to capture up to 8K 30fps videos, the report said.

Additionally, the device is likely to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, another report mentioned that the tech giant will launch its Galaxy S23 series, on February 1, at an Unpacked Event.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, this will be the first in-person event.

20230101-160806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISRO facilities will be open for private sector for joint ventures:...

    Ransomware to cause $30 bn in damage to govts, firms by...

    Toshiba India to power Evage’s electric vans with its batteries

    NASA’s Perseverance rover performs first drive on Mars