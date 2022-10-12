INDIASCI-TECH

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may offer 5,000mAh battery

NewsWire
0
0

South Korean tech giant Samsung may launch its next-generation flagship smartphone — Galaxy S23 Ultra — with a 5,000mAh battery.

A tipster shared a real-life image of the upcoming S23 Ultra’s battery, reports GSMArena.

The device is rumoured to have a new ‘ISOCELL 200MP’ sensor for its main camera.

The smartphone might have the same 10MP periscope as its predecessors.

It is expected to come with a 6.8 inch AMOLED display and a faster fingerprint scanner, the report said.

Earlier, the device was reported to be offering 25W fast charging support.

It is expected that the S23 Ultra will receive some minor improvements over the S22 Ultra.

The screen will be curved, and the 40MP front camera will have a hole-punch cutout in the top centre. A new 200MP main camera could be on the back. The device might house the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Another report mentioned that the South Korean tech giant is planning to ship three million Galaxy S23 FE units next year. By comparison, Samsung is tipped to ship 8.5 million Galaxy S23 units, 6.5 million S23 Plus models, and 13 million Galaxy S23 Ultra units.

20221012-165203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Marital rape good ground to claim divorce, says Kerala HC

    With five PKL players, Chandigarh sets sights on National Games kabaddi...

    ‘Backward’ Bundelkhand to benefit from multiple govt initiatives

    Cloudy sky, light rain likely in J&K: MeT