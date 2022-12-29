BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature new telephoto sensor

South Korean tech giant Samsung will reportedly feature a new telephoto sensor in its upcoming smartphone Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Tipster Ice Universe revealed the update on Twitter and also mentioned that the main camera could remain the same or have slight changes.

“The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to replace the telephoto sensor and adopt a new solution. I think the main camera will remain the same or be slightly changed,” it tweeted.

Meanwhile, the tech giant is also likely to use the Exynos chipset for its upcoming flagship Galaxy S23 series, which is expected to launch in 2023.

According to GizmoChina, Samsung is apparently having internal conflicts about whether to use the in-house Exynos chip or Qualcomm’s next-gen SoC in the upcoming Galaxy flagships.

Samsung’s MX (Mobile eXperience) division is not very happy with the performance of the company’s Exynos chipset in the Galaxy S22 smartphones and ‘hopes’ the upcoming Galaxy S23 smartphones will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, revealed Ice Universe via Weibo.

On December 28, Samsung announced that it will showcase its new innovative projects developed through its C-Lab (creative lab) program at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

