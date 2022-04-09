HEALTHSCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro likely to feature huge battery

South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly working on its upcoming smartwatch — Galaxy Watch5 Pro — and it is likely to come with a huge 572 mAh battery.

To put that into context, the biggest Galaxy Watch4 and Classic models have a 361 mAh cell. So this would be an almost 60 per cent bigger capacity on the upcoming watch, which would probably still give under two-day battery life for the most intensive users, reports GSMArena.

That said, those who do not turn on all the features might make it past 48 hours of use with such a setup.

The report also mentioned that this watch is likely to launch at an even higher price than its predecessor.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch4 Classic started at $349.99 for Bluetooth versions and $399.99 for LTE models in India.

Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are the first smartwatches to feature the new Wear OS which is built jointly with Google. The USP of the device is that it allows users to monitor their blood pressure on the go, at work or home.

Galaxy Watch4 is equipped with Samsung’s ground-breaking bio-active sensor. This new 3-in-1 sensor uses a single chip to precisely run three powerful health sensors — Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis — so users can monitor their blood pressure, detect a Fib irregular heartbeat, measure their blood oxygen level, and for the first time, calculate their body composition.

