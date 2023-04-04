Tech giant Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch6 smartphone will reportedly feature a 1.47-inch screen.

The information was shared by the tipster “Ice universe” on Tuesday on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

“Exclusive: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has increased the screen size of the dial to 1.47 inches, and the resolution has also been correspondingly improved, which means that the screen proportion has finally been improved,” the tipster tweeted.

Last month, it was reported that the Galaxy Watch6 series will feature bigger batteries than its predecessors. Both the Galaxy Watch6 40mm and the Galaxy Watch6 Classic 42mm are expected to feature a 300 mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch6 44mm and the Galaxy Watch6 Classic 46mm will likely have a 425 mAh battery.

The tech giant was also rumoured to bring back the rotating bezel this year indicating that it would happen for the Galaxy Watch6 Pro.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch6 series is expected to be unveiled in August this year alongside the company’s next-generation foldables.

Meanwhile, in February this year, it was reported that the tech giant was working on a Galaxy Watch, which will be equipped with a built-in projector.

