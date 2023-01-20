SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung Galaxy Watch’s new feature to allow users stream live video

NewsWire
0
0

Samsung has said that it is bringing more smart home features to Galaxy Watch devices, which will enable users to view live feeds from home and doorbell Ring and Nest cameras on their smartwatches.

Ring camera owners can also use the two-way intercom feature from their Galaxy Watch, reports Engadget.

The company first brought Nest integration to the SmartThings ecosystem in early 2021.

Moreover, users will soon be able to control a broader range of devices, such as smart air purifiers, thermostats, and blinds, from their wrists, according to the report.

This builds on existing Galaxy Watch support for TVs, air conditioners, lights and other devices.

Further, the company said that the users won’t need to open the SmartThings app to control their smart home devices.

They can swipe right from the watch face to access those functions, said the report.

However, Samsung didn’t reveal exactly when the update will be available.

Meanwhile, Samsung is planning to release a human assistant robot named ‘EX1’ this year.

The company said that it sees robots as “a new growth engine”.

“We plan to release a human assistant robot called EX1 within this year,” said Han Jong-hee, vice chairman and CEO of Samsung Electronics.

20230120-172605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    OPPO India to explore remedies under law over customs duty evasion...

    Delta variant shows 8-fold reduced sensitivity to vaccine elicited antibodies: Study...

    Apple introduces next-gen Mac lineup powered by superfast M2 chips

    Amazon rolls out Prime Gaming in India