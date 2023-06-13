SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display to get optimised Google apps: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Samsung has collaborated with Google to bring optimised Google applications to the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone, which is scheduled to be launched next month, the media reported.

These optimised apps include Google Maps, Messages and YouTube, reports SamMobile.

Users will be able to text, watch videos and look up directions without having to unfold the smartphone.

It will make users’ life a lot simpler because they are some of the most frequent activities users perform on phones.

For instance, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with a unique Google Maps interface that will allow users to look up directions without needing to unfold the smartphone.

Since the first Galaxy foldable phone was released, Google and Samsung have worked closely together to optimise the Android operating system (OS) and apps, the report said.

Earlier, it was reported that the South Korean tech giant will bring the dust resistance feature to Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 smartphones.

Also, it was rumoured that the company will use the teardrop hinge design for the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 devices.

20230613-140603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How rising temperatures may disrupt your sleep quality

    Meta takes legal action on 39K phishing scams using its platforms

    Google allows app developers in EU to use rival payment systems,...

    Amazon names Herrington as CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores