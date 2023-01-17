SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature 108MP camera, S Pen slot

Tech giant Samsung’s upcoming flagship foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold 5, will reportedly feature a 108MP primary rear camera and in-built stylus pen (S Pen) slot.

The upcoming Z Fold 5 is expected to launch in the second half of this year, reports SamMobile.

The 108MP main camera is likely to make the device a bit heavier which will make it weigh around 275 grams, for comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 weighs 263 grams.

The main camera will be accompanied by a 64MP camera with 2x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide shooter.

Moreover, the new phone is expected to come with a dedicated slot for the S-Pen, the report said.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is likely to feature a “droplet” style hinge that would likely lessen its display crease.

According to tipster Ice Universe, the tech giant internally refers to the design as a “dumbbell” hinge.

