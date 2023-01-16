BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature ‘droplet’ style hinge

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Samsung’s upcoming flagship foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold 5, will reportedly feature a “droplet” style hinge that will likely lessen its display crease.

According to tipster Ice Universe, the tech giant internally refers to the design as a “dumbbell” hinge, reports 9To5Google.

This would not be the first time that the company has updated its design. For instance, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 offered special brushes for dust protection over the original Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 also has a new hinge design employed.

The tipster also claimed that the new Z Fold 5 is expected to feature water resistance even with the new hinge.

The company is expected to release the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in August this year, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, Samsung had officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming Galaxy S23 series on February 1 at its Unpacked event.

This will be the first in-person event after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020. It will also be live-streamed on the tech giant’s official website.

20230116-100802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian tech sector grows 2.3%, adds 1.38 lakh jobs in FY21

    Crude, Covid weight heavy on airline sector: Ind-Ra

    FM says growth to be at 9.2%, highest in the world

    Citroen to increase price of C5 Aircross SUV