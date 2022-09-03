Samsung, which has cemented its leadership in the world of foldables, is soaking in the stupendous response it has received in India for its new foldable smartphones. Both Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 have received over 1 lakh pre-bookings, and the love is only growing among the rich and the powerful.

One thing is certain: Aspirational Indians have well adjusted with the new form factor that Samsung brought with its Fold series, that is constantly pushing the boundaries of smartphone possibilities with a larger, more immersive display that unfolds optimised mobile experiences and PC-like multitasking.

With the pre-booking phase now over, consumers in India can now buy the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 across Samsung.com and all leading online and offline retails stores.

Let us take a deep dive in how this iconic device is proving to be a game changer in the smartphone industry.

Touted as a device for multi-taskers, the new Taskbar on Z Fold4 provides a layout similar to your PC, offering access to favourite and recent apps.

Multitasking is also more intuitive this time, owing to new swipe gestures, as you can instantly switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split your screen in half for more ways to achieve more.

The device offers a large 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display for multi-taskers, with apps optimized for the large-screen experience in order to help you unleash increased functionality anywhere you go.

Content is even more immersive and distinctive on the 7.6-inch main screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a less visible Under Display Camera (UDC) featuring a new scatter-type sub-pixel arrangement.

If you wish to stream new TV shows and films on various OTT platforms, Z Fold4’s vivid, edge-to-edge screen with minimised bezels and a camera hidden under the display will provide a distraction-free viewing experience – bright enough for outdoor use even on sunny days.

The device houses Android 12L, a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen experiences.

On the productivity front, Google apps, including Chrome and Gmail now support drag-and-drop, allowing users to quickly copy and paste links, photos and more from one app to another.

With Google Meet, users can now connect with more people while enjoying virtual co-activities, including co-watching videos on YouTube or playing games together on a video call.

Microsoft’s full Office suite and Outlook also take advantage of the foldable display, providing more information on the screen and faster ways to interact with the content.

The multitasking experience is nearly complete with S Pen functionality, enabling on-the-go drawing and note-taking.

Galaxy Z Fold4 offers an upgraded 50MP wide lens and 30X Space Zoom17 lens.

A variety of camera modes, including the larger Zoom map activated on Capture View Mode, Dual Preview and Rear Cam Selfie are custom-built to take advantage of the unique form factor for increased capturing flexibility.

With the larger pixel size, a 23 per cent brighter sensor, and enhanced processing power, you can capture clear images even at night.

For non-optimised apps, you can even control the device without disrupting the content with the new Flex Mode Touchpad, which offers accuracy while pausing, rewinding and playing videos or zooming in and out of content while the device is in Flex mode.

The device houses Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and hyper-fast 5G for better gaming experience.

With a slimmer hinge, lighter weight and even narrower bezels, the wider screen enables easier one-handed interactions while using the Cover Screen.

The device has Armor Aluminum frames and hinge cover along with exclusive Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the Cover Screen and rear glass, making it the toughest foldable ever.

Z Fold4 is also equipped with IPX825 water resistance, so you can worry less if you get caught in the rain.

Available in Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black colours, Galaxy Z Fold4 is priced at Rs 154,999 for 12GB+256GB variant and Rs 164,999 for 12GB+512GB variant.

Consumers can purchase the 12GB+1TB variant exclusively on Samsung Live and Samsung exclusive stores for Rs 184,999.

Those who purchase Galaxy Z Fold4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm BT worth Rs 34,999 at just Rs 2,999. There are other lucrative offers too.

Conclusion: Those who are using older Fold devices, an upgrade is advisable and Galaxy Z Fold4 comes with some very unique software and hardware. Those who want to experience Fold for the first time, the experience will make you believe anything is possible in the world of technology.

